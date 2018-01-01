Golf
Live Blog
Love this....!
Brilliant putt from the amateur Locke as he rattles in a birdie attempt from around 30 feet away and that's a wonderful start for the only amateur still in the field.
ANOTHER BIRDIE! Not one, not two, but three birdies on the
bounce for Reed. Anything within 10-feet is dropping for the American. This
latest gain came on seven. He’s now back to level par and only six off the
lead!
BIRDIE! The evergreen Bernard Langer rolls in from 10 feet after a pitch-perfect approach to the first and he moves to one over for the week
BIRDIE! The sensational approach play from Rose continues at six. He
could be six under through six if his putter decided to do him a favour. He
taps in for a birdie to move to one over, two under for the day.
Bad start for Paul Casey, who put himself into a good position with a decent tee-shot up the first, but his approach shot flies long and he then three-putts - missing a tiddler with his second - to open his day with a bogey.
BIRDIE TIME! Back-to-back gains for Patrick Reed on four and
five. He’s showing that there is a score out there for someone that plays an
attacking game. He's now one over par.
Chris Wood and Paul Casey are safely on their way as game nine of the day. Both are two over...
BIRDIE TIME! Magic from the amateur Locke. He punts a four
iron from 220 yards to within three feet at the first. Shot of the morning that
one. He knocks in for birdie. Lovely start.
Justin Rose has had looks for birdie on his first five holes, but holed only one. His card could have looked very different, but it does suggest there is a low score out there for someone. This one on the fifth from around 15 feet slides past the right edge.
Quick reminder of the last groups to head out later this afternoon
Huge appreciation from the galleries at the first for amateur Sam Locke -
a qualifier who has come through the Paul Lawrie foundation. He’s set to win
the silver medal as he’s the only amateur left in the tournament.
Big crowds gather at the first as Bryson DeChambeau and
Henrik Stenson set off on their day three journey. Both capable of going low in
these conditions.
MCGINLEY ON FLEETWOOD
Paul McGinley examines Tommy Fleetwood's economical swing and why it is so effective in these conditions
Some aggressive play going on from the early groups. Plenty
of birdie looks. Miyazato moves to two over with a fine 20-footer while Rose
snakes his attempt on three just to the left.
Lots of chat in the studio about just how tough this course is, with Darren Clarke saying he never enjoyed playing it! Winning here comes with added cache...
BOGEY START! Tyrell Hatton’s round is off to a poor start.
He misses a par attempt on the first. Meanwhile, Rose gives himself another
look for birdie on the second from 10-feet….close! Inches to the left. He stays
on two over.
NEW ROLE FOR BUTCH?
David Howell in the studio suggesting that Rose is preparing too hard for this championship, because he wants it so much, that he might find one year that he turns up on Wednesday without a practice round and he just aces it. Darren Clarke agrees, saying he might just be getting in his own way.
BIRDIE TIME! From what looked a certain bogey, Rose makes a real bonus birdie. He rolls home the putt from eight-feet. Moves to two-over. He looks more relaxed today.
SHOT, SIR! After finding trouble down the left, Rose hits a brave
second and gets the ball to pitch off the green and roll back towards a tricky
pin position. Sets up a birdie chance – aggressive stuff.
Is Tommy Fleetwood the favourite heading into the weekend? Butch Harmon certainly thinks so, given his form and great record around this course.
Darren Clarke on Justin Rose, who begins the day three-over, nine shots back:
"He'll be disappointed with where he is this week. He wants this championship more than anything, but he'll just be looking to put something together today and see where he ends up."
Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Justin Rose start their two-ball.
These two have got nothing to lose, really. Rose took the driver but hooked it
left. In trouble.
FIRST PUTT! Gavin Green has a look for birdie on the first but pushes
one just left of the hole. Slight ripple from the three patrons following his
solo match.
Justin Rose is out in a matter of minutes, nine shots behind the leaders. Any way back for him and all those out early today?
HERE WE GO! Lonely scenes on the first. Gavin Green tees up
in his one-ball. He snuck in to the weekend and gets moving day up and running.
79 players made the cut, and there's only nine shots between them.
“If you are still in it, you can win it,” says Nick
Dougherty.
TOMMY'S TIME?
David Howell on Tommy Fleetwood’s chances this weekend…
“Tommy is playing some of the best golf in the world right
now. His 63 in the final round of the US Open was the round that showed me that
Tommy is ready to win a major championship.
“The thing for him this weekend is he probably feels the
same thing so he has the burden of his own expectation, he’s thinking ‘is this
the time?’ He knows he has to strike while the iron is hot.”
Love to be a fly on the wall for breakfast.....
HARMON: PRESSURE ON KISNER
Butch Harmon believes Zach Johnson will be very comfortable going out last today.
“I don’t think Carnoustie suits anybody’s game. We’ve seen people hit drivers everywhere, hit irons everywhere, although it suits Zach Johnson’s game because it allows him to play his game.
"Kevin Kisner is in a new spot, because he’s never led in a major championship before. Does he have the game? You’d say he does because he’s leading right now, but there’s a lot of pressure on Kisner.”
McGINLEY’S VIEW
“It's so tight at the top of the leaderboard and there are
so many players there that you can talk about heading into the weekend. A lot
is going to happen and a lot is going to change over the next 48 hours.
“I expect the scoring will be pretty decent on Saturday and
somebody will shoot 65 or 66, particularly with the early guys going out with a
bit of moisture in the grass and the wind down.”
TOP SHOTS
With just 10 minutes to go until the third round gets underway, let's have a look back at Friday's shots of the day...
SATURDAY TEE TIMES
Gavin Green gets the morning underway when he tees off at 9.15am, with Masters champion Patrick Reed out in the next group.
Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose are among the European interest out early today.
BEST OF THE ACTION
Miss any of the second-round coverage? Here's a look back at Friday's highlights...
AT THE TOP...
Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner head in to Saturday at the top of the leaderboard, with Tommy Fleetwood and Pat Perez lurking close behind and a shot off the pace.
GOOD MORNING...
We're at the halfway stage of The 147th Open and all set for what has to be a special weekend at Carnoustie.
All 79 players making it through to the weekend are within nine strokes of the lead, with plenty to play for over the next couple of rounds. Who wins? Stick with us find out...
THE 147TH OPEN
