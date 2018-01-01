Golf
Live Blog
TWO-HORSE RACE?
AT THE 12TH
Hall gets unlucky as her ball finishes at the bottom of the slope next to the green, as Phatlum pulls her tee shot in to the bunker for the second day in a row. Advantage Hall?
SEVEN HOLES TO GO...
FIGHTING FIVES
The face may suggest otherwise, but Hall is happy to use the sprinkler head as a marker and send her putt from off the green to within kick-in range. That's enough for a par to keep her at 15 under.
Phatlum, after putting up the slope to four feet, coaxes home her effort to maintain her narrow advantage.
AT THE 11TH
Phatlum goes long with her third shot and finds the back of the green, with Hall pulling her wedge effort to a similar spot. Both are left with work to do to get away with a five...
ENGLISH INTEREST
Florentyna Parker came in to the weekend well-placed but posted rounds of 75 and 76 to end the week on two over, as Bronte Law carded a second successive 72.
Cloe Frankish props up the leaderboard for those who made the weekend after a final-round 78, as Meghan MacLaren stuttered to a closing 80.
AROUND THE COURSE
Ryu drains a 15-footer at the 11th to cancel out the blemish at the tenth and get back to 10 under, lifting her in to third spot and six off the lead.
On the same hole, Hall and Phatlum both lay up on the par-five to leave pitches on the green.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Hall goes aggressive with her birdie attempt and runs it past the left edge and some four feet beyond the cup, leaving a nervy one to come back to.
It's no problem whatsoever for the 22-year-old, who smoothly guides home her second effort to match Phatlum's par.
ON THE COURSE...
Phatlum and Hall both attack the tenth flag and finish similar distances from the pin. Birdie chances coming up for the final pair.
Elsewhere, world No 1 Jutanugarn guides home a 12-footer at the 16th for her second straight birdie. A case of too little, too late though, as she joins the group eight off the pace.
AT THE TURN...
OUT AND ABOUT
Lee tickles home from four feet to save par at the 11th and stay in the group at 10 under, with Kim a further stroke back after closing her round-of-the-day 66 with a bogey at the last.
Higa picks up a shot at the 11th to move back to nine under, but there's still plenty of breathing space between the final group and the chasing pack.
AT THE NINTH
Hall splashes out of the sand superbly at the ninth to leave herself a chance of a three, as Phatlum's tentative birdie attempt slows up a couple of feet short.
After the Thai player taps in for a three, Hall completes a remarkable recovery to nail her eight footer and salvage a par of her own. Superb.
LATEST SCORES
There's a glum look on the face of Georgia Hall after the Englishwoman finds the bunker off the ninth tee, leaving a tricky up and down to save par.
Phatlum, holding a one-shot lead, lands safely aboard the putting surface.
CLOSING THE GAP
Hall leaves her long birdie effort at the short of the target, but nudges home the following attempt from a couple of feet to stay at 15 under.
Phatlum tickles home from close range to make bogey and slip back to 16 under, seeing her lead cut to one with 10 holes to play.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
Phatlum finds the green in three but leaves a long putt for par, as Hall narrowly avoids the bunker as she gets safely aboard the putting surface in two.
The leader goes first and sees her 35-footer drift three feet short of the target, meaning she is going to drop a shot for only the second time this week.
AT THE EIGHTH
Phatlum finds the trees off the eighth tee and has to take her medicine, pitching out of the thick stuff and back on to the fairway. No such problems for Hall, who finds the middle of the fairway.
SCORES ON THE DOORS
Will we see any of the chasing pack make a charge up the leaderboard?
CLOSE AGAIN!
Phatlum goes a whisker away from holing her birdie look from off the seventh green, with her aggressive effort up the slope wrapping around the edge of the cup and staying out. It leaves a kick-in par to maintain her bogey-free start.
Hall, looking to take advantage and halve the deficit, shaves the edge and has to settle for a five of her own.
AT THE SEVENTH
Phatlum goes long with her third and runs off the back of the green, just stopping in the thicker grass at the back of the putting surface.
Hall elects to chip from just off the par-five green and fails to get her effort over the ridge, leaving herself 20 feet from the flag.
Lee, currently the nearest challenger to the final group, finds the deepest bunker on the course at the eighth but splashes out to 10 feet and holes the putt to stay at 10 under.
Higa pulls her par save on the same hole wide of the target to slip eight behind. That's back-to-back blemishes from the Japanese player.
THE FINAL GROUP
Phatlum gets comfortably back in to play but is still some 120 yards from the flag after two blows. Hall, after that beaut of a tee shot, has a crack at the green in two but finishes just short.
THRILLING BATTLE
LATEST LEADERBOARD
Phatlum shows she is human by missing her first fairway of the day, spraying her tee shot left and just away from a buggy parked near the rough. Hall stripes her effort down the centre of the landing strip.
ANOTHER BIRDIE!
Hall is putting her socks off this weekend, with the 22-year-old walking in another 15 footer at the sixth to grab her third birdie of the day. She's reading these putts tremendously.
It isn't enough to close the gap on Phatlum, who guides home from eight feet for a third birdie in a row. The lead is now at 17 under.
CLOSE!
Hall's chip from off the sixth green clips the edge of the cup but stays out, running 15 feet past the flag. Phatlum, from a horrendous lie in the bunker, produces a ridiculous clearance to leave herself a 10-footer for birdie.
AT THE TOP...
AT THE SIXTH
Hall attempts to attack the green in two and misses the dancefloor, but gets lucky as her ball trickles wide of the troublesome bunkers.
Phatlum, from 226 yards, sees her approach plummet deep in to one of the greenside sandpits. We've already seen so many players come unstuck in those today...
Ryu and Park tap in for two-putt birdies at the par-five sixth, lifting the pair a shot closer to the leaders.
Down at the seventh, Higa's bunker shot cannons off the lip and slides in to another greenside bunker.
TWO CLEAR!
The birdie train continues for Phatum, who coaxes home from 10 feet to go three under for her round. Hall, from half the distance, doesn't see her effort break as expected and watches it slide down the left side.
Is it becoming a two-horse race between the two in the final group?
AT THE FIFTH
The pace of play from the penultimate group is painfully slow, with Hall and Phatlum being left to wait a long time to play their tee shots at the par-three fifth.
Phatlum goes first and fires her tee shot to inside 10 feet, only for Hall to go even closer and finish no more than four feet from the target. Brilliant.
Ryu undoes some of the damage from dropping four shots in two holes to pitch in from off the fifth green. Park elects to putt from off the same green but sees her putt slow up on the slope and roll back down near her feet.
SHE'S AT IT AGAIN!
Hall bins another birdie opportunity, this time from more than 20 feet, to get herself back in to a share of the lead.
It doesn't last long, as Phatlum walks in a three of her own to get to 15 under.
AT THE FOURTH
Hall gets a free drop from the sprinker and lands her approach on the dancefloor, as Phatlum goes pin-seeking again and leaves herself no more than eight feet from the flag. Brilliant.
Park takes three attempts out of the bunker at the fourth and will drop at least two shots, with the chasing pack rapidly ground on the final group.
Back at the fourth tee, Phatlum nails another drive down the middle of the fairway as Hall's goes slightly to the right and finishes near a sprinker head to the right of the fairway.
PARS AT THE THIRD
Hall shaves the right-side with her long-range birdie look, leaving the simplest of putts for par. Phatlum misses an opportunity to double her advantage, dragging her effort slightly wide of the target from six feet.
GREAT CROWDS!
CLOSE!
Phatlum goes inches away from holing out from the third fairway, seeing her ball run narrowly past the flag and finish six feet past the flag. Another birdie chance coming up for the Thai star.
Hall immediately doesn't like the look of her approach, only it for it to find the middle of the par-four green.
ON THE COURSE
Park's birdie look at the third is a fraction short of pace as it stops a couple of rolls short of the target, as Lee also leaves her effort short at the par-four fourth to stay four off the pace.
ALTOMARE'S BIG BREAK
ALL CHANGE!
Phatlum immediately puts the pressure back on as she nails her 25-footer for birdie. Hall's effort from a similar distance dribbles past the left edge and leaves a kick-in par.
That swing sees Phatlum get to 14 under and regain her one-shot advantage.
FINAL GROUP
Phatlum attacks the pin with her approach and finds the right side of the dancefloor, as Hall's second is also aggressive and finishes 25 feet past the flag.
Elsewhere, Lee posts a two-putt par at the third to maintain her blemish-free start and stay within three of the lead.
HALL'S BIRDIE START
AT THE SECOND...
Both of the final group go with the big stick off the tee, with both players finding the middle of the fairway off the next tee.
Further down the leaderboard, Shanshan Feng pitches in at the seventh to get back to level-par for the round.
