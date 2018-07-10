PGA Tour cut FedExCup play-offs to three events in 2018-19 schedule

The FedExCup play-offs will move to August and feature three events instead of four, as part of a revamped schedule for the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

All three tournaments will be played over consecutive weeks, starting with the Northern Trust from Aug 8-11 and finishing with the Tour Championship from Aug 22-25.

The BMW Championship will be the middle event for the leading 70 players in the FedExCup standings, while TPC Boston will host the Northern Trust on alternate years from 2020 after the Dell Technologies Championship removed from the schedule.

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner at TPC Boston

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "By concluding at the end of August, the FedExCup play-offs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football.

"This will enhance the visibility of the FedExCup Playoffs and overall fan engagement with the PGA TOUR and the game as a whole."

The Valero Texas Open will now be played the week before the Masters, with the Houston Open joining the Greenbrier in switching to the autumn from the 2019-20 campaign.

Other changes see the RBC Canadian Open switch from late July to the week before the US Open, while the final World Golf Championship event of the season will now be WGC-Fed Ex St Jude Invitational and held at TPC Southwind.

Dustin Johnson won at TPC Southwind in 2018

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit features on the schedule for the first time from June 27-30, with the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities - currently a Champions Tour event - a week later.

The PGA Championship switches from August to May 16-19, with the Players Championship moving to March 14-17.