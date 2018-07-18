Sky Sports Golf podcast: Preview from Carnoustie ahead of The Open

Butch Harmon, Wayne Riley and Andrew Coltart are among the guests in a special Open edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The trio join Josh Antmann in an action-packed show from Carnoustie to discuss the sport's big talking points and look forward to the third major of the year.

As well as discussing the challenges the players will face in Scotland this week and assessing the hopes of some of the world's top players, Butch shares a series of previously untold tales about some of the stars he has worked with.

Away from the studio, Josh joins Denis Pugh out on the range to discuss the in-form Francesco Molinari and find out how players are preparing for this week's event.

Vernon Kay stops by to give his take on what we can expect over the next few days, while Henni Goya reveals information about the exciting content coming up on the Sky Sports' social media accounts.

The Open Live Live on

There's also Ponder the Pro and your tweets are answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!