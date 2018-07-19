Watch Tiger Woods' first round at The Open via Sky Sports live stream

Tiger Woods is back in action at The Open and you can watch his opening round from Carnoustie for FREE via Sky Sports' live video stream.

The three-time champion has missed the past two Open events through injury, but returns as part of Featured Group coverage alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox.

Sky Sports viewers had the chance to select which threeball they would like to see as the marquee group for the afternoon session, with 72% making Woods' 3.21pm start time their selection.

Matsuyama last played alongside Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

We will be streaming the afternoon featured group right here on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as the Sky Sports Facebook page, with coverage getting underway just before Woods' group tees off.

Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all four tournament days live on Sky Sports The Open, with more than 50 hours of live coverage across the event. Click play above to watch the opening round live!