Former Open champion Paul Lawrie enjoys different test at Carnoustie

Paul Lawrie is enjoying Carnoustie from a different viewpoint this week as part of the Sky Sports commentary team at The Open.

The former Open champion, who won the Claret Jug at the same venue in 1999, was forced to withdraw from this year's contest due to ongoing back and foot injuries.

Although Lawrie has seen his run of 20 consecutive Open appearances come to an end, the 49-year-old is pleased to still play a role in this year's contest.

"It's always great to come back here to Carnoustie," Lawrie told Sky Sports. "Obviously we get to come back here every year at Dunhill Links, but whenever The Open comes here it's always special for me.

Lawrie won in a play-off in 1999

"It will always be the scene of my biggest win as a professional. No matter what I do going forward, The Open in 1999 will always be the biggest thing that I ever achieve.

"I did commentary during the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and I didn't think I was particularly good at it, so I wanted to have another go just to see if I can do it a bit more going forward.

"At the moment it's ideal because I'm injured and can't play, so I thought I better make the most of the week my week around here and still be involved."

Lawrie has been limited to six worldwide starts in 2018 and hasn't featured since a missed cut at the Trophee Hassan II in April, with the Scot still no closer to knowing an expected return date.

Lawrie missed the cut in four of his six starts this year

"It will be next year at the earliest unfortunately," Lawrie added. "I have a problem with a tendon in my foot and I've got a herniated disc in my back, so they both might need surgery.

"The foot certainly needs surgery, so I'm going to see the surgeon again next week and he'll put forward a plan of what we do."

