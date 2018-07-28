Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang share Ladies Scottish Open lead

Ariya Jutanugarn shares the Ladies Scottish Open lead after 54 holes

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang were joint leaders after an increasingly tough scoring day in the third round of the ASI Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane.

Latest leaderboard Ladies Scottish Open

None of the top five were able to break par, while Yang and Jutanugarn's two-over rounds of 73 gave them a one-shot advantage over the field on eight under for the tournament.

Australia's Minjee Lee is their closest challenger - with two more Koreans, Haeji Kang and So Yeon Ryu, a shot further adrift.

Minjee Lee holds third place

Spain's Carlota Ciganda, a fourth Korean Jin Young Ko and Australia's Sarah Kemp - down in 10th, despite a 67 for the best round of the day - were among those to make ground into contention.

American Tiffany Joh, who had still led the previous evening after setting the early pace thanks to a course-record 62, hit big trouble on day three - with a nightmare round of 80 to drop down to joint-seventh.

Tiffany Joh had a miserable third round

Germany's Sophia Popov was one of the early starters who made hay before the wind picked up - bagging a hole-in-one on the eighth to follow an eagle on the second. She is nonetheless still seven shots off the lead, in joint 24th.

Gusts as strong as 35mph were measured in the afternoon, but Jutanugarn, who made a rare eagle at the 16th, enjoyed the conditions, with a similar forecast for Sunday.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

"When the wind started to blow today I said, 'here is the Scottish Open'. Here is the real one now," she said. "I really just want to have fun and I had so much fun today. I hit everywhere today."

Amy Yang matched Jutanugarn's 73

Yang dropped a shot at the 17th but hit back to birdie the final hole for a satisfactory round on her 29th birthday.

"I totally forgot it was just my birthday," she said. "I just focused how I'm going to play, but you know, a lot of people wished me a happy birthday today."

Watch the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open from 4pm on Sky Sports Mix and from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.