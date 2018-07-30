Bryson DeChambeau apologises for behaviour at European Open

0:47 Bryson DeChambeau has apologised for his brief handshake with Richard McEvoy Bryson DeChambeau has apologised for his brief handshake with Richard McEvoy

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau has apologised after being rebuked for his behaviour at the end of European Open in Germany on Sunday.

DeChambeau threw away any chance of victory with an error-strewn meltdown as he played the final four holes in five over par, including a triple-bogey eight at the last at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.

He exchanged only the briefest of handshakes with the winner, Richard McEvoy, before striding rapidly off the green to sign his card.

Has to be said, as far as classless handshakes go, that was a good’n! — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 29, 2018

The display drew the attention of many on social media and it did not take long for DeChambeau to realise it had not been his finest moment.

"I apologise to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18," the world No 23 wrote on Instagram.

"He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days."

DeChambeau finished equal 13th after closing with a six-over-par 78.