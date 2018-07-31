WATCH: Sportswomen from Women's British Open LIVE!

Watch our live stream of Sportswomen ahead of the Women's British Open on Sky Sports, from 11.30am Watch our live stream of Sportswomen ahead of the Women's British Open on Sky Sports, from 11.30am

Trish Johnson and Mel Reid join Jane Dougall for a Sportswomen special, live from Royal Lytham and St Anne's ahead of the Women's British Open.

Catriona Matthew, who won the tournament in 2009, will also be on hand to give her thoughts ahead of the fourth of the five majors in women's professional golf.

In-Kyung Kim of Korea won the 2017 tournament at Kingsbarns

In addition, Sky Sports' Henni Goya will be at the OpenZone with guests Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Cheyenne Woods and Emma Talley.

