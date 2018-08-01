British Masters: Tommy Fleetwood to join Justin Rose at Walton Heath

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood is the latest name to commit to playing the British Masters supported by Sky Sports this autumn.

The 27-year-old joins a star-studded field at Walton Heath from October 11-14, where Justin Rose follows Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood as tournament host.

Fleetwood missed the event at Close House last year due to the birth of his first child, but is relishing the chance to head back to a tournament where he finished tied-13th in 2015 and tied-fourth in 2016.

Fleetwood has six worldwide top-10s in 2018

"I'm really excited to return to the British Masters," Fleetwood said. "I've enjoyed playing in this event previously and have done pretty well in it.

"Walton Heath is a wonderful golf course and I think it will be a great venue for the British Masters. I've got to know Justin pretty well in recent years and he is a great guy, so obviously I wanted to support him as tournament host too.

British Masters Masterclass Live on

"He has been an incredible ambassador for British golf over the years, as a US Open Champion and an Olympic Champion, so I'm sure we will have a great field and put on a great show for the fans."

Rose, who finished joint-runner up at The Open Championship at Carnoustie, welcomed the confirmation that Fleetwood will join him at Walton Heath.

Rose is hoping to attract a star-studded line-up to the event

"Tommy is always a popular figure wherever he goes, but particularly on home soil, and I'm excited he will be playing at Walton Heath in October," Rose said.

"He has established himself as one of the world's best golfers and to have the reigning Race to Dubai winner in the field is great for the British fans. We're going to have a great field and it is a brilliant golf course for the British Masters.

Tickets for the 2018 British Masters supported by Sky Sports can be purchased here. Watch the British Masters from October 11-14 live on Sky Sports Golf.