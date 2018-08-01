WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Tee times for first round at Firestone
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 01/08/18 3:55pm
Tee times for the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone. Watch throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf.
Starting at hole 1
1420 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1430 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Aaron Wise
1440 Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers (Rsa)
1450 Brendan Steele, Russell Knox (Sco)
1500 Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1510 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brian Harman
1520 Luke List, Anirban Lahiri (Ind)
1530 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Patrick Cantlay
1540 Adam Hadwin (Can), Paul Casey (Eng)
1550 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1810 Haotong Li (Chn), Rickie Fowler
1820 Kodai Ichihara (Jpn), Patton Kizzire
1830 Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott (Aus)
1840 Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1850 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Justin Rose (Eng)
1900 Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
1910 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Pat Perez
1930 Genzo Tokimatsu (Jpn), Bubba Watson
Starting at hole 10
1420 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Daniel Berger
1430 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Brooks Koepka
1440 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kyle Stanley
1450 Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1500 Alex Noren (Swe), Ted Potter, Jr.
1510 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1520 Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus)
1530 Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace (Rsa)
1540 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Webb Simpson
1810 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1820 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau
1830 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Ross Fisher (Eng)
1840 Ian Poulter (Eng), Zach Johnson
1850 Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne (Irl)
1900 Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1910 Jon Rahm (Spa), Andrew Landry
1920 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kevin Kisner
1930 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
