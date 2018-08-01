WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Tee times for first round at Firestone

Tee times for the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone. Watch throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf.

Starting at hole 1

1420 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1430 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Aaron Wise

1440 Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers (Rsa)

1450 Brendan Steele, Russell Knox (Sco)

1500 Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Spieth is searching for a first victory at a World Golf Championship

1510 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brian Harman

1520 Luke List, Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

1530 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Patrick Cantlay

1540 Adam Hadwin (Can), Paul Casey (Eng)

1550 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1810 Haotong Li (Chn), Rickie Fowler

1820 Kodai Ichihara (Jpn), Patton Kizzire

1830 Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott (Aus)

1840 Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1850 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Justin Rose (Eng)

Rose and Stenson played alongside eachother during the final round of the US Open

1900 Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

1910 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Pat Perez

1930 Genzo Tokimatsu (Jpn), Bubba Watson

Starting at hole 10

1420 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Daniel Berger

1430 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Brooks Koepka

1440 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kyle Stanley

1450 Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1500 Alex Noren (Swe), Ted Potter, Jr.

1510 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1520 Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus)

1530 Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace (Rsa)

1540 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Webb Simpson

1810 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1820 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

1830 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Ross Fisher (Eng)

Fisher has two worldwide top-10s in 2018

1840 Ian Poulter (Eng), Zach Johnson

1850 Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne (Irl)

1900 Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1910 Jon Rahm (Spa), Andrew Landry

1920 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kevin Kisner

1930 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

