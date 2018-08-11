Tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have all made the cut at Bellerive

Groups and starting times for the third round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis.

Players USA unless stated, all times BST:

Starting at hole 1

17:15 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk

17:26 Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Berger

17:37 Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun

17:48 Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley

17:59 Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth will play with England's Matt Wallace during the third round

18:10 Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam

18:21 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink

Tiger Woods is six shots off the midway lead

18:32 Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

18:43 Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri

18:54 Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

Francesco Molinari is aiming to become a back-to-back major winner

19:05 Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

19:16 Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone

Dustin Johnson is joined by Rickie Fowler and Charl Schwartzel

19:27 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel

19:38 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka

Starting at hole 10

17:20 Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello

17:31 Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im

17:42 Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira

Tommy Fleetwood's best finish at the PGA Championship is tied 61st

17:53 Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na

18:04 Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann

18:15 Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker

18:26 Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell

18:37 Nick Watney, Ted Potter, Jr., Adrian Otaegui

18:59 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer

19:10 Byeong Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh

19:21 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas

19:32 Charles Howell III, Brian Gay