Tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive
Last Updated: 11/08/18 5:56pm
Groups and starting times for the third round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis.
Players USA unless stated, all times BST:
Starting at hole 1
17:15 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk
17:26 Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Berger
17:37 Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun
17:48 Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
17:59 Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
18:10 Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam
18:21 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink
18:32 Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
18:43 Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri
18:54 Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
19:05 Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
19:16 Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone
19:27 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
19:38 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka
Starting at hole 10
17:20 Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
17:31 Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im
17:42 Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
17:53 Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na
18:04 Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann
18:15 Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
18:26 Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell
18:37 Nick Watney, Ted Potter, Jr., Adrian Otaegui
18:59 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer
19:10 Byeong Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh
19:21 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas
19:32 Charles Howell III, Brian Gay