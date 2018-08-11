Great Britain win silver in mixed team event at inaugural European Championships

Great Britain won silver in the mixed team event in golf’s inaugural European Championships at Gleneagles as Iceland secured the gold medal.

The team of Meghan MacLaren, Liam Johnston, Michele Thomson and Connor Syme finished with a two under total, one adrift of their Icelandic counterparts, with Sweden winning bronze after prevailing in a sudden death play-off against Spain.

The event was decided on the combined total strokes over 18 holes of the two mixed pairs, with two other Great Britain pairings competing.

The British team had finished strongly with back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to set the clubhouse target.

"We're obviously delighted. We set out at the start of the week to win a medal," said Thomson.

"Hopefully this event will happen again. I'd love to see the men and women play more together."

British Open champion Georgia Hall and her partner Lee Slattery, four-time major winner Laura Davies and Callum Shinkwin finished tied fifth, while Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and Charlie Ford, Holly Clyburn and Rhys Enoch, were four shots further back.

Maclaren and Thomson will meet France in the semi-finals of the women's foursomes, while the fellow British pairing of Hall and Davies will meet Sweden in the other last-four tie, with a gold medal a distinct possibility for the hosts.