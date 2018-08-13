Donald Trump says PGA winner Brooks Koepka is 'a man of steel'

Brooks Koepka won the third major title of his career at the PGA Championship

President Donald Trump has hailed US PGA winner Brooks Koepka as a "man of steel" following his triumph at Bellerive Country Club.

The United States' commander in chief, a lifelong golf fan, tweeted his respect for Koepka's achievement in winning the third major title of his career ahead of an inspired Tiger Woods.

Brooks Koepka just won his third Golf Major, and he did it not only with his powerful game, but with his powerful mind. He has been a man of steel on the Tour and will have many Victories, including Majors, ahead of him. Congrats to Brooks and his great team on a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Koepka celebrates winning the Wanamaker Trophy

Trump is no stranger to passing comment on sporting events and personalities, most recently venting at basketball great LeBron James after the latter offered a less-than-complimentary assessment of Trump on a chat show.

Trump has also expressed his disapproval of NFL players who choose to make political protests by 'taking a knee' during the national anthem.