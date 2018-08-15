Thorbjorn Olesen still hoping to qualify for Ryder Cup on merit

9:08 Nordea Masters preview Nordea Masters preview

Thorbjorn Olesen is determined to avoid giving Thomas Bjorn a decision to make and earn automatic qualification for the European Ryder Cup team.

Olesen is the highest-ranked player in the field for this week's Nordea Masters in Gothenburg, and he is currently on the fringes of Bjorn's team with just three qualifying events remaining before the top eight in the standings are confirmed.

Thorbjorn Olesen hopes to lift his Ryder Cup hopes with a strong week in Sweden

Bjorn warned his fellow Dane last week not to expect any favours when he considers his four wildcard picks for Le Golf National next month, but Olesen's hopes of moving into the top eight were dashed as he finished a lowly tied for 56th at the PGA Championship.

But Olesen's previous form in recent weeks has been encouraging, with a victory at the Italian Open followed by three top-10 finishes in his next six starts, including an impressive third place at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Olesen finished outside the top 50 at the PGA Championship

Asked about his hopes of a Ryder Cup debut, Olesen replied: "I've got the question a lot the last month or so. I'm trying not to think about it at all. That's obviously difficult but I'm really trying to put my head down and concentrate on my game.

"To be fair it's been pretty easy because the tournaments have been so big, with the majors and Rolex Series events I want to do well in. Obviously I want to win a major at some point in my career, it's my biggest goal.

Olesen won in Italy and has enjoyed three more top 10s since

"In that way it's been a bit easier to keep the Ryder Cup away but it is difficult. I would love to be in Paris, to play for Europe. I can only go out every day and try to play good golf and show that I'm good enough for the team. That's all I can do.

"Thomas and I are great friends. I don't think that makes it better for me, it might make it worse. I would love to get in that team, in the top eight, that's my goal.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I haven't talked to Thomas about the Ryder Cup the last four or five months. Last year we spoke a bit about it as we're good friends and it's massive for him as captain with so much to do, but we haven't spoken about it the last months."