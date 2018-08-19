WATCH: Matt Wallace shows off his skills in the Shot Centre

Matt Wallace was a guest in the Sky Sports Golf studio during the final round of the Wyndham Championship and demonstrated his skills in the Shot Centre.

The 28-year-old Englishman has three European Tour victories to his name and has already won twice this year, capturing the Hero Indian Open title in March and the BMW International Open crown in Germany in June.

Wallace's iron play was a feature of his success in the latter event and he revealed he had adjusted his swing after playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship.

He demonstrated his iron play by taking on Augusta's par-three 12th hole - to play in The Masters is one of his big career aims - in the Shot Centre.

Wallace also discussed his driving technique with Nick Dougherty - analysing his tee shot at the 18th on his way to victory in Germany - before blasting a couple of drives away in the Shot Centre.

