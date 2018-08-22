The Northern Trust: Ways to watch FedExCup Play-Off on Sky Sports

1:17 Which of the European stars will make their way to Atlanta? Watch all four FedExCup play-offs, live on Sky Sports. Which of the European stars will make their way to Atlanta? Watch all four FedExCup play-offs, live on Sky Sports.

The FedExCup Play-Offs begin this week at The Northern Trust, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Defending champion Johnson and 2017 FedExCup winner Thomas feature in a star-studded field at Ridgewood Country Club, where only the top 125 in the FedExCup standings can compete.

Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of live coverage across the four tournament days from New Jersey, while a one-hour live On the Range show looks ahead to the week on Wednesday from 8pm.

Johnson holds a narrow 83-point lead over Thomas

Johnson and Thomas are part of Thursday's marquee action and tee off alongside three-time major champion Brooks Koepka, with Tiger Woods marking his first FedExCup appearance since 2013 in a threeball with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.

Featured Group coverage will cover the morning marquee groups over the first two rounds, beginning on Sky Sports Golf at 12.30pm before switching to the red button from 2pm.

The tournament returns to Sky Sports Golf from 5pm and you can follow the action until main coverage gets underway at 7pm, with the third round available from 6pm on Saturday and the final round from 5pm on Sunday.

Thursday

12.54pm Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood heads in to the week 23rd in the FedExCup standings

1.05pm Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Friday

1.05pm Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jason Day

Other group TBC - decided by Twitter vote

