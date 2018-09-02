Matt Wallace makes statement for Ryder Cup pick with Denmark win

1:17 Matt Wallace reflects on a dramatic play-off victory at the Made In Denmark and discusses his ambition to play in the Ryder Cup. Matt Wallace reflects on a dramatic play-off victory at the Made In Denmark and discusses his ambition to play in the Ryder Cup.

Matt Wallace believes he has given Thomas Bjorn plenty to ponder after registering a third victory of the season at the Made In Denmark.

Bjorn announces his four Ryder Cup wildcard picks on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with Wallace putting himself firmly in contention for a place after winning on the second play-off hole at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

Wallace said mid-tournament that he planned to give Bjorn a headache by winning and he duly delivered, birdieing five of his final six holes in regulation before birdieing both play-off holes.

"I think I have given Thomas something to think about," Wallace said. "That was the plan.

Wallace beat Steve Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Lee Westwood in a play-off

"I put myself under pressure, the last couple of days, as well, by saying I want to give him a headache. I've stepped up to the mark and I've shown him exactly what I'm about.

"If he doesn't pick me then that's absolutely fine, but I've shown him everything that I'm about. If he doesn't, then so be it, but if he does, he knows he's going to get exactly that in his team."

Wallace was congratulated by Bjorn after his victory

Wallace's victory is his fourth in 19 months on the European Tour and lifts him to 16th on the Race to Dubai, as well as moving him inside the world's top 60 for the first time in his career.

"I'm so happy," Wallace added. "Hard work, again, pays off. Determination, grit, everything that I believe takes to win a tournament.

"I said it yesterday: You need to putt well to win. I've found a way to get it done where I put myself under pressure in practice, and then it comes up trumps on a Sunday. Ball-striking can take you there, and then putting takes over."

Watch Thomas Bjorn name his four wildcard picks in a special announcement show, live on Wednesday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.