Dell Technologies Championship: Tyrrell Hatton one off the lead

Tyrrell Hatton kept his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour title alive by staying within a shot of the lead heading in to the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

The Englishman almost holed out for eagle on his final hole at TPC Boston, leaving a tap-in birdie to close a two-under 69 and join Bryson DeChambeau in a share of second.

DeChambeau played his closing three holes in four under to complete a round-of-the-day 63 and also get to 12 under, as Abraham Ancer birdied his first three holes on his way to a six-under 65 and the outright advantage.

DeChambeau is chasing a second victory in as many weeks on the PGA Tour

"It was a tough day," Hatton told Sky Sports. "I played really nice over the last few holes and drove the ball a lot better. I'm hoping that's my bad round out of the way."

Hatton birdied three of his opening four holes to pull two clear of the field and added a 10-foot gain at the seventh either side of bogeys at the fifth and ninth.

Hatton came in to the week 71st in the FedExCup standings

The 27-year-old pitched in from off the 10th green but slipped down the leaderboard after taking a penalty drop from the trees on his way to a double-bogey at the 13th, before bouncing back to pick up a shot at the par-five last.

DeChambeau reached the turn in 32 and followed back-to-back gains from the 16th with a tap-in eagle at the last, while Ancer mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish to grab the 54-hole lead.

Justin Rose sits two strokes off the pace and tied-fourth with Cameron Smith after a one-under 70, with Rory McIlroy moving within four of the lead after a third-round 66.

Tommy Fleetwood produced a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to salvage a level-par 71 and join Rafa Cabrera Bello in the group on eight under, with Tiger Woods a further stroke back.

Woods is playing in the FedExCup Play-Off for the first time since 2013

