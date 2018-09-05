Ryder Cup: Watch Thomas Bjorn name captain's picks live on Sky Sports stream
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/09/18 1:28pm
European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn names his four wildcard picks for Le Golf National, with live coverage of the announcement available for FREE via our live stream.
The special hour-long show, live from Sky Studios, will see Bjorn reveal the final names to complete his European side, as well as hear from the players who have received a captain's pick.
Bjorn will discuss the reasoning behind his selections and take a closer look at his 12 players, who will be trying to regain the trophy this month after losing to Team USA 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.
We will be streaming the show right here on the Sky Sports website and app, with Sky Sports subscribers then able to sign in here to watch the Ryder Cup later this month live on Sports.
Eight of Europe's team have already been confirmed, with Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen securing their places via the year-long qualification campaign.
Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement
September 5, 2018, 2:00pm
Live on
Who will be given a captain's pick? Click play above to watch the Ryder Cup announcement show!