Ryder Cup: Watch Thomas Bjorn name captain's picks live on Sky Sports stream

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn names his four wildcard picks for Le Golf National, with live coverage of the announcement available for FREE via our live stream.

The special hour-long show, live from Sky Studios, will see Bjorn reveal the final names to complete his European side, as well as hear from the players who have received a captain's pick.

Bjorn will discuss the reasoning behind his selections and take a closer look at his 12 players, who will be trying to regain the trophy this month after losing to Team USA 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.

Ian Poulter is one of the names hoping to have a captain's pick

We will be streaming the show right here on the Sky Sports website and app, with Sky Sports subscribers then able to sign in here to watch the Ryder Cup later this month live on Sports.

Eight of Europe's team have already been confirmed, with Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen securing their places via the year-long qualification campaign.

