Sergio Garcia to play Portugal Masters ahead of Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia will get tournament practice ahead of the Ryder Cup after confirming he will make his Portugal Masters debut this month.

Garcia, who was named as one of Thomas Bjorn's captain's picks, has not featured competitively since a tied-24th finish at the Wyndham Championship and missing out on the FedExCup Play-Offs.

The Spaniard has had a disappointing 2018 and has only registered one worldwide top-10 since March, but now has the chance to find some form ahead of representing Europe for a ninth time a week later at Le Golf National.

"I'm pleased to be able to add the Portugal Masters to my schedule for the first time," Garcia said. "There are an exciting few weeks ahead and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the crowds in Vilamoura and getting the juices going before I travel to Paris the following week."

Garcia has dropped to world No 30

The 2017 Masters champion will tee it up at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course from September 20-23, with Danny Willett and Ryder Cup vice-captain Padraig Harrington also in the field.

Harrington said: "I always enjoy coming to the Portugal Masters, and I was very pleased to add the title to my list of tournament victories two years ago."

