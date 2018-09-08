Ryder Cup moments, 20 days to go: Ian Poulter chips in at Gleneagles

1:27 Relive Ian Poulter's wild celebration after chipping in during the 2014 Ryder Cup Relive Ian Poulter's wild celebration after chipping in during the 2014 Ryder Cup

The countdown to the 42nd Ryder Cup continues, with today's moment from the tournament archives remembering a piece of Ian Poulter brilliance at Gleneagles.

Europe's postman had failed to deliver a point for Europe in the opening morning fourballs, with him and Stephen Gallacher comprehensively beaten 5&4 by Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

The Englishman teamed up with Rory McIlroy a day later and was in danger of another defeat, with the pair one down against Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler with four holes to play.

Poulter was one of Paul McGinley's captain's picks

Poulter found himself off the 15th green and had a 50-yard chip to the flag, which he holed for an unlikely birdie to spark wild celebrations from the home crowd.

The European pair secured a halve and ensured the hosts remained ahead heading into the afternoon foursomes, with Paul McGinley's side going on to claim a 16.5-11.5 victory.

Europe's Ryder Cup victory was their third consecutive win

Click on the video above to watch Poulter's brilliant chip-in! Watch the Ryder Cup from September 28-30 live on Sky Sports.