Ryder Cup moments, 18 days to go: Colin Montgomerie from the rough

Relive Colin Montgomerie's amazing chip from the 2004 contest at Oakland Hills

Colin Montgomerie has played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup teams through the years, with today’s countdown to Le Golf National looking back at one of his all-time great shots in the event.

The Scot was playing alongside Padraig Harrington in the afternoon foursomes on the opening day, with the European one ahead when they reached the par-four seventh.

Harrington's approach had finished in the rough just a foot short of the green, but left Montgomerie in a conundrum on how he could stop the ball close to the flag.

Montgomerie and Harrington played together for three sessions in 2004

With the slope likely to see the ball run past the pin and off the green the other side, Montgomerie had to take an unorthodox approach and aim completely away from the flag.

