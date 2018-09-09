Jordan Spieth could be punished by PGA Tour for regulations breach

Jordan Spieth will have an anxious eye on the weather in Philadelphia on Monday as he risks being punished by the PGA Tour if he misses the Tour Championship.

Spieth remained tied for 39th when the final round of the BMW Championship was washed out on Sunday and, with further adverse weather expected for Monday, the event could be reduced to 54 holes.

That would be a sensational result for current leader Justin Rose, who would be crowned world No 1 with a victory at Aronimink, but it would be a huge blow for Spieth as he would be projected to slip from 27th to 31st in the FedExCup standings.

Jordan Spieth will miss out on the Tour Championship if play does not resume at Aronimink

Only the top 30 players advance to the season finale at East Lake in Atlanta, and Spieth's absence would leave him one short of the minimum number of events he is required to play on the PGA Tour this year.

The Tour introduced new regulations two years ago which insisted their members add an event to their schedule which they had not competed in over the last four seasons, although they would be exempt from the policy if they made 25 official starts.

Spieth is projected to finish 31st in the FedExCup standings if the BMW Championship is reduced to 54 holes

Spieth opted against playing in a new event this season and was on track to fulfill the required 25 starts, but that included the Tour Championship which brings the curtain down on the 2018 campaign, while the following week's Ryder Cup will also count as an official start.

If he is unable to improve his position at the BMW Championship when, and if, play resumes, the Ryder Cup in Paris would be Spieth's 24th start of the season and leave him facing sanctions from the PGA Tour.

Spieth could be fined and suspended for not playing the minimum number of PGA Tour events

The three-time major champion would become the first player to be in breach of the regulations, and he could be hit with a $20,000 fine or a suspension during the 2018/19 season.

The situation is potentially embarrassing for the 25-year-old, who has been an ever-present at East Lake since first earning his PGA Tour card in 2013, as he was elected chairman of the Tour's Player Advisory Council in February this year.

