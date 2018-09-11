Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson prank Thomas Bjorn ahead of Ryder Cup

2:53 Watch the Ryder Cup players prank captain Thomas Bjorn ahead of Le Golf National Watch the Ryder Cup players prank captain Thomas Bjorn ahead of Le Golf National

Thomas Bjorn already has plenty to think about ahead of the Ryder Cup, but it did not stop some of his team from giving him more to consider with a spoof call to the European captain.

Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood will all be part of Bjorn's side at Le Golf National, where Europe will aim to regain the trophy after their defeat at Hazeltine in 2016.

The quartet drove in a BMW together during a promotional video at the BMW Championship, where they took the opportunity to chance their luck by making some special requests to their skipper.

McIlroy will make his fifth Ryder Cup appearance later this month

With McIlroy behind the wheel and acting as the main instigator, the four-time major champion called Bjorn on speaker phone to suggest a spoof suggestion for the team in Paris.

The group pitched the idea of a cryotherapy chamber to help the European team recover between rounds, with Bjorn's reaction to the idea leaving the players in stitches!

Click on the video above to see the special prank, with the full version on the BMW Golfsport Facebook page! Watch the Ryder Cup from September 28-30 live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.