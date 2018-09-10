Win a family golf day at the British Masters Pro-Am with a European Tour Pro!

Rose will host the 2018 British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Walton Heath

Are you part of a golfing family? Are you aged 14 to 18 with parents who also play?

Well we're giving one lucky family the chance of teaming up with a European Tour Pro and taking on the historic Walton Heath Golf course as part of the live televised Sky Sports British Masters Pro Am.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is send an email to golf@skysports.com stating your age, you and your parents handicaps and tell us what is the best and worst thing about playing golf as a family.

Entrants must be available to play on the afternoon of 10th October at Walton Heath.