Russell Knox sets sights on The Open and Ryder Cup after Irish win

Russell Knox has set his sights on a maiden major victory and a late charge for Europe’s Ryder Cup side after ending his two-year winless run at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Scot holed a 40-foot birdie on the final hole at Ballyliffin to join Ryan Fox at the top of the leaderboard, before converting a putt from a similar distance at the first extra hole for victory.

Knox is back inside the world's top 50 and up to eighth in the Ryder Cup European Points List, with the 33-year-old hoping to build on his win and try and force his way into Thomas Bjorn's plans.

Knox's victory is his first since the 2016 Travelers Championship

"To make that team, obviously you have to win tournaments," Knox said. "This is a great start but this is not good enough. I need to hammer down and I'm going to have to make that team in order to go to France.

"Right now I'm enjoying winning this trophy and if I struggle the next two weeks I'm still going to enjoy this moment. I'm not being greedy right now but you never know.

"I would love to win the Scottish Open as well and for me to be playing in the Open at Carnoustie, one of the best courses in the world, I'm very happy. Might as well go try and win there."

Fox claimed second spot ahead of Jorge Campillo, with defending Jon Rahm a further stroke back in tied-fourth after closing his six-under 66 with four consecutive birdies.

"I'm not going to lie, I missed a lot of shots," Rahm said. "It's never easy to defend a title. It's obviously a little extra players when you come here as one of highest-ranked players in the world.

"In thethe last two weeks, I've had four double-bogeys, and triples and yet I finished top five in both events. If I can avoid that, I know I'm playing good enough."