Justin Rose relishing links test in Scottish Open return

Justin Rose has set his sights on becoming a multiple major champion ahead of ramping up his preparation for The Open at the Scottish Open.

The world No 3 makes his first appearance in the event since it was last held at Gullane in 2015, the year after Rose claimed a two-shot victory at Royal Aberdeen.

Six of the last eight Open champions have played the Scottish Open the week before winning golf's oldest major, with Rose - who was fourth in The Open in 1998 as an amateur - hoping to continue that run.

"I like that statistic," Rose said. "I think this is a great tournament. I think The Irish Open is a great tournament and I like to play one or the other before The Open. Personally I feel three weeks of links golf is a lot, but I love to play two out of three.

Rose has six top-10s from his 11 worldwide starts in 2018

"I feel like I'm at a great point in my career now where the icing is on the cake, but we're looking for a little bit of cherry and decoration and sprinkles or whatever from this point on.

"It's been a great 20 years obviously but I really feel like there's an opportunity now for me to make it something special.

Rose finished tied-10th at the US Open last month

"I would love to be a multiple major champion. It's nice to have that monkey off my back having won one, but I'm beginning to crave more chances. An Open would be amazing, another major."

Rafa Cabrera Bello returns to Scotland as defending champion, after beating Callum Shinkwin in a play-off last year at Dundonald to end his four-year wait for a third European Tour title.

"I love playing links golf," Cabrera Bello said. "Obviously Scottish Open and The Open, they are a great links test.

"It's hard to plan the schedule so that you know when you're going to peak, but obviously last year I was very pleased that I peaked right about this time. This year, I'm hoping the same thing happens!"

