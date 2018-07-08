Bubba Watson just three behind in bid for fourth win of 2018

1:49 Bubba Watson was delighted with his birdie count in a third-round 65 which gave him a great chance to contend for a fourth win of a golden 2018 Bubba Watson was delighted with his birdie count in a third-round 65 which gave him a great chance to contend for a fourth win of a golden 2018

Kelly Kraft bogeyed two of the last three holes as he slipped into a share of the lead as Bubba Watson made a big move on day three of the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Leaderboard A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Harold Varner's bogey-free 66 had earlier given him the clubhouse lead on 14 under, although Kraft looked poised to retain his overnight advantage after he began the back nine with three consecutive birdies jump two ahead of the field.

Kelly Kraft bogeyed two of the last three holes

But Kraft, who parred every hole on the front nine, went from bunker to bunker at the 16th and was unable to avoid his first blemish for 22 holes, and he again found sand with his tee shot to the par-three last before splashing out to six feet and missing the putt for par.

Kraft's late mistakes added up to a disappointing 69 and left him tied at the top with Varner, who parred the first 10 before reviving his challenge with three birdies in four holes and adding another at the long 17th.

That earned Varner the clubhouse lead ahead of defending champion Xander Schauffele, who moved smoothly to 13 under with a 65 highlighted by a sublime hole-out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the penultimate hole.

Harold Varner III shares the 54-hole lead with Kraft

Last season's Tour Championship winner and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year shares third with veteran Kevin Na, who holed a 30-foot putt for eagle at the 12th in his 65, while Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, is a shot further adrift after a 67.

But the leading duo will, perhaps, be more wary of the threat of Watson as he chases his fourth victory of an outstanding year, the two-time Masters champion carding seven birdies and a pair of bogeys in another 65.

"This was good, just because the wind picked up today," said Watson, who collected his third win of 2018 with a superb final round at the Travelers Championship last month. "The wind was swirling every direction, and I know how difficult it is.

Bubba Watson is only three behind as he chases a fourth win of the year

"So me moving up the leaderboard is what I had to do to have a chance on Sunday. It's a big day tomorrow, and I could have another chance for a trophy.

"I'm still not comfortable on the greens. I left a couple putts from inside 15 feet dead in the heart short. Maybe three today. So even though I made a lot of birdies there was a couple, one extra roll and I would have made a couple more.

"But like I said, it's my own frustrations. The score is great, but I want to be lower because I want to have a chance to lift that trophy."

Watson will go into the final round just three shots off the lead along with Joel Dahmen (67) and Anirban Lahiri (71), but Phil Mickelson is nine behind after two late birdies at 16 and 17 merely salvaged a level-par 70 which included four dropped shots.