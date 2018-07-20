Brittany Lincicome six over par at Barbasol Championship

Brittany Lincicome hits her tee shot at the 12th at Keene Trace GC in Nicholasville, Kentucky

Brittany Lincicome shot a 78 in her first round at the Barbasol Championship as she became just the sixth woman to compete in a PGA Tour event.

A two-time major winner on the LPGA circuit, the 32-year-old is following in the footsteps of Babe Zaharias, Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie.

Zaharias is the only one of that quintet to have made the cut, back in 1945, but Lincicome would have been near the middle of the pack were it not for a double-bogey and a triple-bogey at two par threes in Kentucky.

Starting on the back nine, she reached the turn at four over having double-bogeyed the 18th.

She picked up a shot on the third, before a poor tee shot on her third-to-last hole contributed to a six.

She finished at six-over-par for the round and is towards the back of the field after day one - leader Troy Merritt is three shots clear at 10-under after a brilliant 62.

Linciome told the PGA Tour website: "I was a lot calmer than I thought I was going to be, which was a relief.

"After that first tee shot, I was like, 'Okay, let's go, we can do this'.

"It was just so much fun being inside the ropes with the guys. I love playing with the guys.

"Literally two bad holes and, if I can do better on those two holes tomorrow, I'll be pretty good."