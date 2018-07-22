Brittany Lincicome misses cut at Barbasol Championship where Robert Streb claims share of lead
Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt at the top of a crowded leaderboard.
By Andy Charles
Last Updated: 22/07/18 9:38am
Four players are tied for the lead at the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship, where Brittany Lincicome failed to make the cut on a busy day.
Lincicome, only the sixth woman to play in a PGA Tour event, shot a one-under 71 in the rain-delayed second round at Keene Trace but was eight shots adrift of the cut line on a day of low scoring.
After Friday's thunderstorms, organisers were also able to get through the third round, and it ended with Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt tied for top spot on 18 under.
Streb was one of three players to card a 63 in the third round, with the other two - Sam Ryder and Blayne Barber - moving through the field to sit one stroke back of the four leaders.
He will be in the final group on Sunday alongside veteran Mahan, who carded eight birdies in a blemish-free 64.
Lovelady finished with four successive birdies in his 65 to join the remaining leaders while early leader Merritt struggled comparatively, shooting 69 after being in the lead since the start of the tournament.
Earlier, Lincicome had five birdies and an eagle in her second round, but she was unable to avoid mistakes in her quest to become the second woman to make a PGA Tour cut.
She mixed in six bogeys during her round but said afterwards it had been an "awesome experience".
"The fans were incredible. They were cheering for me every time I hit a shot, every time I got it in the fairway, got it on the green," Lincicome added.
"I've learned to kind of play through the nerves this week, which is great. Just in the future I think that'll really help me."