Tiger Woods back in top 50 and heading for WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods' challenge at The 147th Open may have faltered in the closing stages, but his joint-sixth place finish will bring some additional benefits.

The 14-time major winner is set to sneak back inside the world's top 50 in 50th position as a result of his performance at Carnoustie, which is quite an achievement considering he was ranked 1,199 when he returned to action last autumn following his back problems, while he was 649th at the start of the year.

Being in the top 50 brings more rewards for Woods, one of which is that he qualifies for next month's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational due to being in the top 50 when the updated standings are released on Monday.

This will be a major bonus for Woods as he goes in search of his first victory since making his comeback as he has won the tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio eight times already, the last of those victories coming in 2013.

Woods has a big month ahead in August

The PGA Championship takes place at Bellerive in St Louis the week after the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational - August 9-12 - so it will be a big couple of weeks for the 42-year-old at the start of next month.