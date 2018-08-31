Dell Technologies Championship: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 31/08/18 7:06am
The FedExCup Play-Offs continue this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.
Only the top 100 in the FedExCup standings can compete at TPC Boston, with the leading 70 players after this week's event progressing to the BMW Championship.
Rory McIlroy - the last two-time winner of the event - and Tiger Woods both feature, while defending champion and last year's FedExCup winner Justin Thomas also takes part.
Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of live coverage across the four tournament days from Massachusetts, while a one-hour live On the Range show looks ahead to the week on Thursday from 8pm.
Johnson and Thomas are part of Friday's marquee action and tee off alongside last week's Northern Trust champion Bryson DeChambeau, while Tiger Woods marks his first appearance in the event since 2013 alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.
Featured Group coverage will cover the morning marquee groups on Friday, beginning on Sky Sports Golf at 1.30pm before switching to the red button from 2.30pm.
The tournament returns to Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and you can follow the action until main coverage gets underway at 7.30pm, while Saturday's coverage begins on the red button at 1.30pm and switches to the main channel at 4pm.
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 31, 2018, 7:30pm
Live on
Friday
1.51pm Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie
2.03pm Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Saturday
2.03pm Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
Other group decided by Twitter vote
