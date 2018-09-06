BMW Championship: Ways to watch FedExCup Play-Off on Sky Sports

The FedExCup Play-Offs head to Pennsylvania this week for the BMW Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports

Only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings are eligible to compete in the penultimate event of the year, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods among the players looking to cement his spot in the top 30 and qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

McIlroy heads in to the week 24th in the FedExCup standings

Sky Sports have more than 25 hours of action from across the four days, with Woods' threeball alongside 2016 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler part of Featured Group coverage for both the opening and second rounds.

FedExCup leader Bryson DeChambeau is also involved in Thursday's marquee coverage as he plays alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, while Friday's offering contains Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Ryder Cup hopeful Tony Finau.

Koepka (right) has the chance to overtake Johnson at the top of the world rankings

Featured Groups coverage will begin on the red button from 4pm for the first two days, before switching to main channel from 5.30pm and following the action until main coverage begins at 7pm.

There's then another six hours of live coverage for each of the final two rounds, with play beginning from 5pm on Saturday and Sunday on Sky Sports Golf.

Featured Groups (all times GMT)

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Thursday

4.30pm Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

4.41pm Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

DeChambeau has won the first two FedExCup Play-Offs

Friday

4.41pm Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

5.25pm Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Watch the BMW Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Featured Group coverage will begin on Thursday from 4pm via the red button.