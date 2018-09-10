Jordan Spieth could be punished by PGA Tour for regulations breach

Jordan Spieth needs a big finish to the BMW Championship to avoid the prospect of being fined or suspended by the PGA Tour.

Spieth is currently projected to slip from 27th to 31st in the FedExCup standings and miss out on a place in the 30-man field for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, which starts next week.

But his absence from East Lake would leave him one event short of the minimum number of starts he is required to make on the PGA Tour this year.

And his hopes of climbing back into the top 30 suffered an early blow when the rain-delayed final round at Aronimink finally for underway on Monday morning as he bogeyed three of his first five holes.

The Tour introduced new regulations two years ago which insisted their members add an event to their schedule which they had not competed in over the last four seasons, although they would be exempt from the policy if they made 25 official starts.

Spieth opted against playing in a new event this season and was on track to fulfill the required 25 starts, but that included the Tour Championship which brings the curtain down on the 2018 campaign, while the following week's Ryder Cup will also count as an official start.

If he is unable to improve his position at the BMW Championship when, and if, play resumes, the Ryder Cup in Paris would be Spieth's 24th start of the season and leave him facing sanctions from the PGA Tour.

The three-time major champion would become the first player to be in breach of the regulations, and he could be hit with a $20,000 fine or a suspension during the 2018/19 season.

The situation is potentially embarrassing for the 25-year-old, who has been an ever-present at East Lake since first earning his PGA Tour card in 2013, as he was elected chairman of the Tour's Player Advisory Council in February this year.

