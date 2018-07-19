The Open: Butch Harmon reviews Tiger Woods' round at Carnoustie

Woods is five off the pace after the opening round

Butch Harmon reflects on positive signs for Tiger Woods at The Open and reviews the opening round at Carnoustie.

The thing I took away from today is that I saw the old Tiger Woods playing links golf, where he was playing with his brain as much as he did with his golf swing.

We saw Brooks Koepka go the other way and hit drivers everywhere, which saw him have an up-and-down day, whereas Tiger plotted himself beautifully around the golf course on his front nine.

Koepka carded a one-over 72 on Thursday

He ran into some problems over the back nine and the three-putt was a little surprising, but I don't know if he needs to take risks just yet.

I think Tiger played the way he wanted to play but didn't necessarily think he got the result he wanted to get, because I think he thought he could shoot lower than he did today.

Woods is making his first Open appearance since 2015

What I would like to see is for Tiger to go out and take over a golf course, as you could tell from his post-round interview he felt he left three or four shots out there.

I think in his mind, he feels he played good enough to be around the lead, which will frustrate him and make him go out on Friday and play a little better.

The Open Live Live on

He was in one of the last groups out on Thursday, but is out early on Friday morning when we're expecting a little bit of rain. If he gets off to a decent start, then I don't think he needs to be that aggressive.

The biggest surprise for me was Dustin Johnson shooting 76, as this should have been made for him. He could have played conservatively or aggressively, but nothing worked for him today.

Johnson is 10 strokes off the lead after the opening round

Another surprise was the fact that only Kevin Kisner got to five under, as I really thought someone else would get to that number. I think anyone within six or seven shots is in fine shape and very much in this.

Watch The Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports Main Event.