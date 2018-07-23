Francesco Molinari a deserved champion at The Open, says Paul McGinley

Paul McGinley analyses the impact of Francesco Molinari's victory at The Open for the European game ahead of the Ryder Cup and the challenge Carnoustie presented.

With all due respect to Francesco, he wasn't born with a golf club, it doesn't come easy to him, he's not built 6ft 4ins and hit it a million miles.

He's had to develop and harness his skills so he's worked at it and he's built a good team around him and he deserves success.

It's a huge boost in the arm for us, obviously. We've all got our eye on the Ryder Cup and our team is looking fabulously strong, there's no doubt about that. So is America's no doubt, it's going to be a great week but let's enjoy this first.

The Ryder Cup is going there in 2026 to Italy. It's not known as a golfing country [but] Francesco now is going to go on the map, he is going to go on the front pages and it's great.

Francesco Molinari hit a two-under 69 to become the Champion Golfer of the Year

They are the kind of things - you talk about growing the game - that all of a sudden now there is going to be a seed planted in the minds of Italian people.

Hopefully we are going to get a lot more Italian players coming out onto the Tour and more people playing the game.

What a finish he produced but more importantly what a two iron he hit into 17. That's the most difficult hole on the closing stretch. He was tied for the lead at that stage.

What a finish he produced but more importantly what a two iron he hit into 17. That's the most difficult hole on the closing stretch. He was tied for the lead at that stage.

To just rip it in there and give himself a chance for birdie and then play the 18th immaculately. He was never going to miss that birdie putt. He had that look about him. He was tuned in and he is a deserved champion.

Molinari celebrates his closing birdie in front of the 18th grandstand

Of all the guys up there looking to win and with so many people in the equation one guy stood out and went out there and won the tournament.

What was so good about Carnoustie was we know all about how tough a test it was but there were four challenges over the course of the week.

From the firm conditions on the opening day, to the wet conditions, to the low scoring on Saturday and then the really high scoring today.

It had it all this Open Championship.