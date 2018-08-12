Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive
Last Updated: 12/08/18 1:26am
Pairings and starting times for the final round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis.
Players USA unless stated, all times BST:
Starting at hole 1
13:29 Chris Stroud, Brian Gay
13:38 Cameron Smith, Scott Brown
13:47 Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III
13:56 Jim Furyk, Brian Harman
14:05 Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman
14:14 Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas
14:23 Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell
14:32 Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
14:41 Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher
14:50 Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
14:59 Andrew Putnam Adrian Otaegui
15:08 Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun
15:17 Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.
15:26 Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
15:35 Brice Garnett, Russell Knox
15:53 Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
16:02 Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
16:11 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy
16:20 Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli
16:29 Zach Johnson, Ben Kern
16:38 Kevin Na, Ryan Moore
16:47 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
16:56 Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry
16:05 Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak
17:15 Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie
17:25 Ryan Fox, Branden Grace
17:35 Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk
17:45 Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay
17:55 Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo
18:05 Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter
18:15 Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone
18:25 Webb Simpson, Pat Perez
18:45 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
18:55 Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner
19:05 Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri
19:15 Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
19:25 Stewart Cink, Jason Day
19:35 Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods
19:45 Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
19:55 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott