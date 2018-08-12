US PGA Championship News

Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive

Last Updated: 12/08/18 1:26am

Pairings and starting times for the final round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis.

Players USA unless stated, all times BST:

Starting at hole 1

13:29 Chris Stroud, Brian Gay

13:38 Cameron Smith, Scott Brown

13:47 Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III

13:56 Jim Furyk, Brian Harman

14:05 Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman

Thorbjorn Olesen will aim to aid his chances of Ryder Cup qualification
14:14 Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas

14:23 Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell

14:32 Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

14:41 Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher

14:50 Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

14:59 Andrew Putnam Adrian Otaegui

15:08 Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun

15:17 Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.

15:26 Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker

15:35 Brice Garnett, Russell Knox

15:53 Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley

16:02 Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira

Rory McIlroy will play alongside France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera
16:11 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy

16:20 Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli

16:29 Zach Johnson, Ben Kern

16:38 Kevin Na, Ryan Moore

16:47 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

16:56 Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry

16:05 Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak

17:15 Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie

17:25 Ryan Fox, Branden Grace

17:35 Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk

17:45 Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

17:55 Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo

18:05 Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter will be joined by fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell
18:15 Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone

18:25 Webb Simpson, Pat Perez

18:45 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

18:55 Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner

19:05 Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri

19:15 Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry

Jason Day is a former PGA Championship winner
19:25 Stewart Cink, Jason Day

19:35 Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods

19:45 Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

Adam Scott is in contention for a second major title
19:55 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

