Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive

Pairings and starting times for the final round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis.

Players USA unless stated, all times BST:

Starting at hole 1

13:29 Chris Stroud, Brian Gay

13:38 Cameron Smith, Scott Brown

13:47 Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III

13:56 Jim Furyk, Brian Harman

14:05 Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman

Thorbjorn Olesen will aim to aid his chances of Ryder Cup qualification

14:14 Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas

14:23 Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell

14:32 Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

14:41 Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher

14:50 Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

14:59 Andrew Putnam Adrian Otaegui

15:08 Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun

15:17 Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.

15:26 Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker

15:35 Brice Garnett, Russell Knox

15:53 Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley

16:02 Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira

Rory McIlroy will play alongside France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera

16:11 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy

16:20 Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli

16:29 Zach Johnson, Ben Kern

16:38 Kevin Na, Ryan Moore

16:47 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

16:56 Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry

16:05 Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak

17:15 Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie

17:25 Ryan Fox, Branden Grace

17:35 Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk

17:45 Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

17:55 Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo

18:05 Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter will be joined by fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell

18:15 Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone

18:25 Webb Simpson, Pat Perez

18:45 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

18:55 Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner

19:05 Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri

19:15 Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry

Jason Day is a former PGA Championship winner

19:25 Stewart Cink, Jason Day

19:35 Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods

19:45 Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

Adam Scott is in contention for a second major title

19:55 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott