Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk expecting 'strongest ever' European team

United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk believes his side may be facing the strongest ever European side when the two teams meet at Le Golf National.

Furyk brings his team to Paris in September looking to become the first American side to win the Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.

Europe had six rookies in their side when they were convincing beaten 17-11 by Team USA at Hazeltine in 2016, but Furyk is expecting a much tougher test this September.

"I think you've got a battle of two giants," Furyk said on Wednesday. "You look at the world rankings right now, the top 20 players are dominated by Europeans and Americans. So you've got two very, very solid teams and we have our hands full.

"You look at guys with experience - Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, (Francesco) Molinari, who just won the Open Championship, Justin Rose.

"And then you look at the guys that we're calling rookies even on both sides; you look at (Tyrrell) Hatton, (Tommy) Fleetwood, (Jon) Rahm, (Alex) Noren, and those are four of their hottest players.

"They're going to have a really strong team. In theory possibly the strongest team Europe's ever fielded. They have the home-course advantage, a partisan crowd. I'm looking for 12 guys that will really accept the challenge ahead of us because it's been 25 years since we won in Europe."

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed having already secured their place on the American team, with the PGA Championship the final event for players to earn points and move into the eight automatic qualification spots.

Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson currently occupy the other automatic qualifying berths, with Tiger Woods a possibility for one of Furyk's four captain's picks.

"I'm excited about seeing what we have at the end of this week," Furyk added. "From that point on, I have three or four weeks before I have to make those picks.

Furyk spoke to Woods in a practice round at Bellerive

"So trying to interpret whether he (Woods) has done enough or not done enough -- I've obviously thought about it -- but it's a position that I don't have to put myself in now."

