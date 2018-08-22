Ryder Cup: Rafa Cabrera Bello takes schedule advice from Thomas Bjorn

Rafa Cabrera Bello revealed that he took guidance from European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn when planning his end-of-season playing schedule.

Cabrera Bello is yet to secure an automatic spot in Europe's Ryder Cup squad for Le Golf National, sitting ninth in the World Points List ahead of this week's Northern Trust in New Jersey.

The FedExCup Play-Off opener is the last chance for European players on the PGA Tour to lock down a place via the World Points List, whereas two events remain to qualify via the European Points List.

"I phoned Thomas on Monday morning as I wanted the best advice from him with regards to my scheduling these next two weeks and what would be best for me in trying to qualify for the team," said Cabrera-Bello.

Cabrera Bello represented Europe at the EurAsia Cup earlier this year

"Given this is the last European Team qualifying event in the States, I shared my thoughts with him and he was very understanding. All I can do is my best this week and outside of that it is beyond my control."

Cabrera Bello is aiming to make a second successive Ryder Cup side, after finishing unbeaten from three matches in his rookie appearance in 2016.

Cabrera Bello won two and halved one of his three matches in 2016

"It all hinges on how well I play here in New Jersey, so I can't say at this stage whether I will go to Denmark (Made in Denmark) next week," Cabrera Bello added.

"If I were to win this week I may still not make the team but for sure, but if I were to win it sends the message to Thomas (Bjorn) of my determination.

"I also would like to think that my experience, and also my record from Hazeltine will help me prepare, as I am not a rookie and I know what the Ryder Cup is all about. I was a very good player when I got to Hazeltine in 2016 and I feel I am as good as a players two years on."

