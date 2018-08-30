Tiger Woods likes potential Bryson DeChambeau pairing at Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods would relish the opportunity to play alongside Bryson DeChambeau at the Ryder Cup, should the pair be given captain's picks for Le Golf National.

Both players are expected to be handed wildcard spots when Jim Furyk announces three of his four selections on Tuesday, with Woods set for an eighth Ryder Cup for Team USA and DeChambeau chasing a maiden appearance.

The duo have played a number of practice rounds together in recent months, including ahead of the PGA Championship recently at Bellerive, with Woods more than happy to be paired with DeChambeau again in Paris.

"He and I (DeChambeau) playing together would be fantastic," Woods told the media on Thursday ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship. "He's competitive, he's fiery and he has all the things you want when playing a team match.

Woods heads to TPC Boston 25th in the FedExCup standings

"I know that we think about the game completely differently, as I'm a feel orientated guy and he's a numbers guys, but for some reason we get along great and we work."

DeChambeau finished ninth in the qualification standings and narrowly missed out on automatically making the American team, only to put himself back in pole position for a captain's selection with a convincing victory at the Northern Trust.

DeChambeau eased to a four-shot victory in the opening FedExCup Play-Off

"I'm not in yet but hopefully I get the pick," DeChambeau said. "It would be an honour also to play with (Woods). I think we could have some great chemistry out there and hopefully maybe intimidate some people.

"That would be nice, but nothing is finalized yet. This week I'm just going to try to play my best so I can get on that team."

Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement Live on

Watch the Dell Technologies Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Friday from 1.30pm.