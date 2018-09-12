Ryder Cup 2018: Countdown to Europe v USA at Le Golf National

1:50 The waiting is nearly over for the 42nd Ryder Cup, with plenty of excitement to come at Le Golf National The waiting is nearly over for the 42nd Ryder Cup, with plenty of excitement to come at Le Golf National

The countdown continues to the 42nd Ryder Cup, with extended coverage of the biennial contest live on Sky Sports from September 28.

Thomas Bjorn's European side will be looking to reclaim the trophy on home soil after a 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine two years ago, as Jim Furyk aims to guide Team USA to their first away win for 25 years.

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren, who won the Open de France at this year's venue earlier in the season, are among the European rookies in Bjorn's team, while FedExCup champion Justin Thomas represents Team USA in the event for the first time.

Which captain will be lifting the Ryder Cup on September 30?

All three days will be shown live from Paris, starting on September 28, with extra live programming throughout the week and a whole host of Ryder Cup-related programming available via Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

With plenty of fun and excitement to come at the Ryder Cup, whet your appetite for this year's contest by clicking on the video above and looking back at some of the tournament's most iconic moments!