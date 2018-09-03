Ryder Cup moments, 25 days to go: Rory McIlroy's Medinah time error

1:17 Ryder Cup moments: Rory Mcllroy's Medinah dash Ryder Cup moments: Rory Mcllroy's Medinah dash

With the Ryder Cup just 25 days away, we kick off our countdown of iconic moments from the tournament’s history by remembering Rory McIlroy’s clock confusion at Medinah.

The Northern Irishman played a key role in Europe's epic comeback in 2012 as Jose Maria Olazabal's side snatched a 14.5-13.5 victory, although he came close to missing his tee time ahead of that sensational Sunday.

McIlroy had not taken into account the extra hours' difference between Eastern Time and the time in Illinois, meaning he was still in the team hotel less than 40 minutes before his 11.25am start time against Keegan Bradley.

Jose Maria Olazabal greeted McIlroy on the putting green ahead of his singles match

Several people unsuccessfully attempted to contact McIlroy, who would have been disqualified and conceded his point if he had missed his tee time by more than five minutes, before his manager eventually managed to get hold of him.

McIlroy jumped into a police car to race to the golf course and arrived with just over 10 minutes to spare, limiting his warm-up to a few practice putts, before going on to see off Bradley 2&1.

