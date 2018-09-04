Ryder Cup: USA captain Jim Furyk to name first three wildcard picks

Jim Furyk will announce three of his four captain's picks for USA's Ryder Cup side tonight, live on Sky Sports.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson are already confirmed in Furyk's side for Le Golf National, leaving four places for his selections.

Tiger Woods, currently one of Furyk's vice-captains, is expected to be handed an eighth Ryder Cup appearance after an impressive season the PGA Tour and moving back inside the world's top 30.

Woods was a vice-captain in 2016 after missing out on playing due to injury

Team USA have not won an away edition of the biennial contest since 1993, the last American team that didn't contain Phil Mickelson, with the 48-year-old in contention to make a 12th consecutive Ryder Cup appearance.

Back-to-back champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau are among the other players in the frame, with Furyk making his announcement live from Philadelphia at 10pm UK time.

A 30-minute show covering Furyk's announcement will be live from 10pm on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News, with reaction also available on the Sky Sports website.

European captain Thomas Bjorn names four wildcard picks at 2pm on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with Furyk confirming the final player in his team after the BMW Championship on Sunday.

