Tiger Woods relishing opportunity to play for Team USA at Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods is relishing the opportunity to represent Team USA at the Ryder Cup again after being named as one of Jim Furyk’s wildcards.

Woods, who finished 11th in the qualifying standings, will make an eighth Ryder Cup appearance later this month at Le Golf National after joining Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson in the first three of four captain's picks.

The former world No 1 has missed the past two editions of the biennial contest through injury and only returned to competitive golf in November, but has since registered five top-10s - including a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship - to move back in the world's top 30.

"To have an opportunity to go to Europe and to have an opportunity to win a Ryder Cup and to be part of this group of guys to have that opportunity to go there, it's exciting, it really is," Woods told the media on Tuesday.

Woods has only finished on one winning Ryder Cup team in his previous seven appearances

"I made my first team at Valderrama and it was a great learning experience to see the passion that one of our late, great team leaders in Payne Stewart showed for the event.

"He made me understand how important the Ryder Cup is and from that moment on I always wanted to be part of each and every team.

"I haven't been part of the team playing-wise for six years. I served as vice-captain a couple of years ago and that was absolutely incredible to be part of the team, to try to help these young guys in any way I could. This year, to be able to play again is beyond special."

Woods has been relieved of his original role as a vice-captain - the same role he held at Hazeltine in 2016 - but will now be replaced in that role, with David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar added to Furyk's backroom team.

Woods was vice-captain when Team USA won 17-11 in 2016

"Tiger and I spent time as partners, we've spent a lot of time as vice-captains talking strategy, talking pairings," Furyk said. "It's been great to have his help and get a little feel of one of the best minds in the history of the game on your side, helping you out.

"We're all excited to see him healthy again. It's a feather in our cap to have him playing on our side."