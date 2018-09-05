Ryder Cup: Ian Poulter predicts 'incredible spectacle' in Paris

2:32 Ian Poulter is pumped and proud after earning a wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup having missed out through injury at Hazeltine two years ago. Ian Poulter is pumped and proud after earning a wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup having missed out through injury at Hazeltine two years ago.

Ian Poulter is looking forward to experiencing the magic of the Ryder Cup for the sixth time in his career as he set his sights on helping Europe regain the trophy.

Poulter is regarded as one of the finest Ryder Cup players in history after producing several memorable performances in the contest, winning a remarkable 12 of his 18 matches since his debut in 2004.

Ian Poulter will make his sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Paris

The Englishman famously ignited Europe's comeback in the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012, when he birdied the final five holes to earn a priceless fourballs victory with Rory McIlroy late on day two, and he claimed his fourth point of the week when he beat Webb Simpson in Sunday's singles.

Poulter halved two of his three matches at Gleneagles two years later, but he was forced to watch from the sidelines as a vice-captain to Darren Clarke at Hazeltine in 2016 as he recovered from a foot injury.

Poulter was unable to play at Hazeltine due to a foot injury

But the 42-year-old is now back in the team in a playing capacity after being awarded one of Thomas Bjorn's four captain's picks, and he is confident he can play a big role in extending Europe's 25-year unbeaten record on home soil.

"This feels extra special to be part of another Ryder Cup team," said Poulter, who is back up to 33rd in the world rankings having slipped outside the top 200 last year.

"For Thomas to give me the call yesterday to say 'I'd like you to join this great team' means absolutely everything to me, and it's going to be an incredible spectacle.

"It is a very strong US team but when you look at the European Team on paper now I get goosebumps just standing here thinking about it.

Poulter enjoyed victory on the PGA Tour in Houston a week before the Masters

"This Ryder Cup is everything to me and for me to know I am going to be part of that team, hopefully part of a victorious team, and to lift that trophy again, that keeps me going.

"It has been a tough two years - 208th in the world rankings two years ago - but that little gold trophy kept my heart beating and to be competing for that again is magical."

Bjorn finalised his line-up with Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson, and the Swede predicted this year's Ryder Cup has the potential to be one of the most entertaining in history.

Stenson, who has won eight points in his four previous appearances, said: "It means a lot to me. I've got some of the greatest memories of my career from being part of the European Ryder Cup team, so to get that phone call to be playing in Paris is incredible. I'm super-excited and I'm going to do my very best to show up with my best form possible.

"It's going to be a great venue. Europe has one of the strongest teams we've ever had, so does America, so it's all set for possibly the greatest battle ever."