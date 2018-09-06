Matt Fitzpatrick never expected pick for Europe's Ryder Cup side

0:42 Matt Fitzpatrick discusses not being selected for Europe's Ryder Cup side Matt Fitzpatrick discusses not being selected for Europe's Ryder Cup side

Matt Fitzpatrick has admitted he did not do enough over the course of this year to justify a wildcard pick for Europe's Ryder Cup side.

The Englishman still had a chance of automatic qualification with a victory at the Made In Denmark - the final event on the year-long qualification campaign - where he posted a tied-seventh finish.

Fitzpatrick had been considered a possible inclusion for a second Ryder Cup appearance, despite his result at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club being one of only three top-10s from 20 worldwide starts in 2018, but was eventually left out of Thomas Bjorn's plans.

"I knew what I needed to do last week, but at the same time I felt pretty free anyway," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. "I never really expect a pick, to be honest.

"I've not played my best this year and I felt like it was always a very, very slim chance, so my expectations weren't too high.

"He [Bjorn] has gone for experience with all the boys and it adds to a really strong team. I think the golf course is set up perfectly for us and I don't see why we've not got a great chance."

Captain Bjorn sided with experience as he named Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as the players to complete his team at Le Golf National.

Fitzpatrick is in action at Crans-sur-Sierre this week alongside 2016 Ryder Cup teammate Thomas Pieters and four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace, who were also both overlooked by Bjorn.

Pieters won four points for Europe in 2016, including three alongside Rory McIlroy

"We were the rejects," joked Pieter after his opening-round 67, leaving him three strokes off the early lead.

Asked if the Ryder Cup subject arose during their round, Pieters added: "No Ryder Cup chat - all just normal chat, whatever we talk about on the course."

