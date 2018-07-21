The Open quiz: Test your knowledge of past Carnoustie Championships

Ahead of the final two rounds of The 147th Open, put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz about past Championships held at Carnoustie.

This week is the eighth time the Scottish venue has held golf's oldest major and the first time since 2007, when Padraig Harrington claimed the first of three major titles.

Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Tom Watson are among the other golfing greats to have celebrated Open success at Carnoustie, with Tommy Armour, Henry Cotton and Paul Lawrie also in that roll of honour.

Lawrie won a play-off in 1999

It may be fairly straight-forward to recall the winners of each Carnoustie Open, but how much do you remember about what else went on in each of the previous seven tournaments there?

To whet your appetite for an action-packed weekend, take on our Carnoustie challenge below and see how much you know!

Watch The Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins from 9am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday on Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports Main Event.