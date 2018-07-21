Jordan Spieth expecting the unexpected ahead of final round at The Open

Jordan Spieth says he will use his experience of major golf “to expect the unexpected” after posting a six-under 65 to earn a share of the third round lead at The 147th Open.

The defending champion opened his round with an eagle before four birdies and no dropped shots saw him join compatriots Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under par after an eventful day at Carnoustie.

Spieth, who will join Schuaffele in the last group on Sunday, is aiming to secure a fourth major victory and become the first player since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008 to win The Open back-to-back.

Jordan Spieth picked up six shots during a blemish-free third round

"I don't think that much," Spieth said, when asked how much he was leaning on his previous fortunes on the sport's biggest stage.

"No, I think maybe a little bit tomorrow just to expect the unexpected, but today's round was about playing No 1 the way I need to play No 1, take it shot by shot, hit it into the spots, miss it in the right spots.

"But I wouldn't say I drew on anything except for the adjustments I made throughout the week in my game to feel more comfortable over the ball, feel like I can work the shots I need to.

"I've kind of got a cleared mind. I've made a lot of progress over the year that's been kind of an off year, a building year.

"And I've got an opportunity to make it a very memorable one with a round, but it's not necessary for me to prove anything for any reason.

"I feel like my game's in good shape. It's progressed nicely. We've got pretty much a new government tournament tomorrow."

Did you know... Jordan Spieth will become the first player since Young Tom Morris to successfully defend the title before turning 25.

Tiger Woods moved into contention for a 15th major victory with a five-under 66 in ideal conditions, while fellow multiple major champions Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson are also on the same mark on what is a bunched leaderboard.

"I saw he played pretty well today," Spieth said. "And the way that he's striking those 2 or 3 irons, he's certainly going to be in it tomorrow, which is really exciting for us. I've always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger.

"Who hasn't? It's kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity. It's nice that he's on point. It's really good for the sport, obviously, for the extra interest."

Spieth believes his round ranks in the "top five, top ten" of his career but expects a different challenge on Sunday, with forecasts predicting windier conditions.

"It's ideal for Carnoustie to have a bunched leaderboard and 25-mile-an-hour winds on Sunday because it means that someone could post a score from six hours before and potentially win the golf tournament tomorrow," he said.

"You're in a scenario almost like the US Open this year at Shinnecock, like that Saturday at the US Open-type scenario tomorrow."

Spieth added: "The way that it moved throughout the day and the timing that we were playing those holes was ideal. So that was lucky.

"And it won't be the case tomorrow. It's going to be a meaty start, not to mention, obviously, the last few holes to finish."

