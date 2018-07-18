Open countdown, one day to go: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston entertains at Royal Birkdale

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston joins Nick Dougherty at the Open Zone Andrew 'Beef' Johnston joins Nick Dougherty at the Open Zone

Andrew "Beef" Johnston paid us a visit as we conclude our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

Johnston fired the opening tee shot of The Open second round, before later stopping by to speak to Nick Dougherty about his day and answer questions from the big crowds near the practice tee.

Last year was just Johnstone's third appearance at The Open. He failed to make the cut in 2011 and had to wait another five years to have another crack, when he finished eighth at Royal Troon. Unfortunately, though, he couldn't repeat that feat at Royal Birkdale as he finished tied for 27th.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Andrew 'Beef' Johnston's appearance during last year's Open Zone

